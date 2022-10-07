The real villain of the Netflix series on the loose

The woman is not completely free, however, because she still has to wear an anklet…

Sorokin was arrested in March 2021 due to her expired visa for the United States. The woman pretended to be one of New York’s elite circles. Due to house arrest, she also faces a number of other restrictions. For example, she does not have access to social networks.

Not the first prison sentence

This is not the first time that the woman who rose to fame by Invent Anna ended up in jail. She had previously spent three years behind bars for various crimes she had committed. These were mainly thefts and thefts of large sums of money.

It’s no secret that Sorokin was anything but happy with Netflix’s path on the show. Invent Anna has been dropped. However, the series certainly didn’t hurt him. The money she earned from this could be used to pay off her debts to the bank and the state of New York.

Whether Sorokin will manage to stay out of trouble (and especially jail) is of course still the question.