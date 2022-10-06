Actor Ben Foster is actually structurally underrated. For his roles in films such as sole survivor (2013) and Against all odds (2016) he certainly would have deserved an Oscar nomination, but also his work in the beautiful cinematic drama Leave no trace It’s incredible. This movie is viewable on Canvas on Friday and you can Leave no trace streaming via Pathé Thuis and iTunes.

The story

Will lives a heavenly life in Forest Park, a rainforest in Portland, with his thirteen-year-old daughter, Tom. One misstep changes their lives forever when the authorities pull them out of their hidden habitat. This leaves father and daughter searching for a new home.

Guide.tv review:

Foster is comfortable in all markets. He’s regularly categorized as a maniacal villain, but can also take on beautifully subdued roles – like in the big Leave no trace. This film takes us to the beautiful wilderness of the United States, where the main characters Will and Tom lead simple but idyllic lives. This fairy tale ends abruptly and changes from this moment Leave no trace in a gripping drama about two displaced people. Plus, Foster gets sublime counterplay from the fantastic Thomasin McKenzie, who we now also know from movies like JoJo Rabbit (2019) and Last night in Soho (2021).

Leave no trace (2018) is rated 7.1 on IMDb and can be seen on Canvas on Friday, October 7 at 10:20 p.m. Genre: drama. Duration: 109 minutes.