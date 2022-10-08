‘Friends’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ will still be available on Netflix

Good news for fans of friends and The Big Bang Theory. And good, albeit a bit double, news for superfans who started following both series at a blistering pace in September. Both series are not going to disappear from Netflix just yet.

The whole month of September had those who wanted to watch sitcoms via Netflix friends Where The Big Bang Theory the disturbing report that September 30, 2022 was the last day you could still watch the series. The second popular series would disappear from Netflix on October 1, 2022. However, they are both still visible.

Wrong message

Perhaps you had already noticed in recent days that the series was still available on Netflix. So that doesn’t mean youthe chosen” or managed to circumvent the system. All Netflix users in Flanders can continue watching undisturbed friends and The Big Bang Theory.

The standard contacted Netflix and learned that there were currently no plans to remove the sitcoms from the catalog. “There is no end date for friends in Flanders,” the streaming service said.

HBO

Disappeared in several other countries friends and The Big Bang Theory definitely from Netflix. This was linked to the arrival of the HBO Max streaming service. It has the rights to Warner Bros. sitcoms, which have therefore not been available on Netflix in the United States and several other countries for a long time.

With us, you cannot use the HBO Max streaming service yet. However, some HBO titles can be found in Streamz, think about it game of thronesspin off Dragon House and Euphoria. But the rights to broadcast Warner Bros. sitcoms. were not purchased by Streamz, so they will remain on Netflix for the time being.

