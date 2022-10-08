Original Tips: Derry Girls is back, Mila Kunis in Luckyest Girl Alive and Who’s the American Mole? – Netflix Netherlands

Netflix releases many original titles every week. All new series, films, documentaries and reality shows from around the world. The titles of these Netflix productions are often still unknown, but in some cases it does not last long. We bring you new originals every week, so you know what to watch this weekend. And then you can chat right away!

Derry Girls

Derry Girls takes us back to 1994, when political tensions left Northern Ireland incredibly unstable. Armed officers and army checkpoints are part of everyday life for sixteen-year-old Erin and her friends. They return once again to Netflix, for a closing season: the third and very last of the Derry Girls! Season 2 was released three years ago and since then it has been a long wait for new episodes, for good reason: the protagonists’ busy schedules. Nicola Coughlan (Clare in Derry Girls) in particular has a lot to do, in part because of her role in Bridgerton.

The mole

We all know Wie Is de Mol in the Netherlands, of course, but the program is not (or was not) so popular abroad. In the United States, however, they are trying to revive the concept with the arrival of The Mole. The concept is the same as in our country: twelve candidates go to a place (in this case Australia) where they must carry out various missions whose goal is to collect as much money as possible in the kitty. participants however, is the mole and has the task of putting an end to it.

The luckiest girl in the world

Mila Kunis stars in The Luckiest Girl Alive. Ani Fanelli managed to build an ideal life in New York. But when she’s asked by a director to make a documentary about a horrific incident that happened at her old high school, Fanelli threatens to lose everything she’s worked hard for… Luckyest Girl Alive is based on a book , The Happiest Girl in the World by writer Jessica Knoll.



