New film by Halina Reijn at Parkvilla

Fri, Oct 7, 4:16 PM

Culture



ALPHEN – The Parkvilla cinema house is known for its varied offer. “In our lineup, Halina Reijn’s new film is certainly an excursion into a genre that we show little. It’s more than your average horror movie and it’s getting great reviews,” said Cindy van der Hoorn, the movie house’s programmer.

“And when a Dutch director makes such a debut in the United States, you want to give him a stage. For the perfect experience, we screen the film in the largest room and visitors receive a gin and tonic cocktail,” continues Van der Toorn.

Body Body Body

The film is about a group of wealthy people in their twenties. They lock themselves in an isolated villa for a weekend. A game gets completely out of control. The film offers a refreshing and witty look at friendship, peer pressure, and how far someone will go to fit in. An innocent part that derails in a terrifying way. Van der Hoorn: “This film falls into the thriller category, a genre that is coming back and gaining in popularity. The term is derived from “Who Did It”, a subgenre of detective stories, which emphasizes the attempt to determine who the culprit is. Bodies look good, but you’re also on the edge of your seat. The film can be seen at Parkvilla from October 6.

New movie

Bodies Bodies Bodies is the title of the new film by Dutch actress, screenwriter and director Halina Reijn. After her directorial debut Instinct, she moved to the United States. Bodies is a success in American cinemas and his first film in English. According to Parkvilla, his overseas career is going fast. Reijn: “I take advantage of all the opportunities I have now.”

Cards

More information and tickets are available on the foundation’s website: parkvilla.nl.