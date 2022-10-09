FT: Sale of Pink Floyd music rights stalled by dispute

The English band planned to sell the music rights for $500 million. According to the Financial Times, big names were already among those interested, including Blackstone, Sony Music and Warner Music. The sale is now delayed for several months due to differences of opinion regarding, among other things, tax regulations.

Additionally, Roger Waters lives in the US and the other band members live in the UK. Additionally, Waters had a rocky relationship with David Gilmour for years. A bidder told the Financial Times that the strained relationship makes it “impossible” to strike a deal. Another doubts that it will ever be possible to reach an agreement, because the band members are constantly arguing for no reason.

In recent years, more and more major artists have sold their music rights, such as Neil Young, Sting and Bob Dylan. They made hundreds of millions of dollars doing this.

Pink Floyd was founded in 1965. The band had their greatest success with the album Dark Side of the Moon, released in 1973. Songs like Money and Another Brick in the Wall were among the band’s biggest hits.

