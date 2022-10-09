His son Will Smith is furious with Kanye West after a very controversial t-shirt



The “Black Lives Matter” movement has been around for quite some time. The international movement was born in the United States in response to police brutality against African Americans. Apparently, rapper Kanye West thinks this is all a bit of a stretch, as he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. It’s not to everyone’s taste.

For example, Will Smith’s son, Jaden (known since After Earth) really can’t do that. When the 24-year-old actor saw West, he walked out in protest and left the event. Smith spoke about it on his Twitter page.

Jaden Smith writes: “Black lives matter. I don’t care who says what, but if I don’t agree with something, I walk away.At the event, Kanye exclaimed, “I’m Ye, and everyone here knows I’m the leader. No one has control over me!“.

It also hit the young actor the wrong way: “True leaders lead. When I heard that, I just had to leaveNot only was Smith critical, the necessary people also informed on social media that West’s action is truly unacceptable.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was also unhappy with West’s acting. She also lambasted the world famous rapper.