Sun. Dec 18th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Oscar-nominated 'Women Talking' trailer promises a tough but inspiring film Oscar-nominated ‘Women Talking’ trailer promises a tough but inspiring film 2 min read

Oscar-nominated ‘Women Talking’ trailer promises a tough but inspiring film

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 59
Netflix boss: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender will be a wonderful show' Netflix boss: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender will be a wonderful show’ 2 min read

Netflix boss: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender will be a wonderful show’

Maggie Benson 17 hours ago 109
Monster movie 'Troll' breaks new record for Netflix Monster movie ‘Troll’ breaks new record for Netflix 1 min read

Monster movie ‘Troll’ breaks new record for Netflix

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 60
Comment on the nanny [Prime Video] - Review on FilmTotaal Comment on the nanny [Prime Video] – Review on FilmTotaal 3 min read

Comment on the nanny [Prime Video] – Review on FilmTotaal

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 72
these celebrities roast Famke Louise these celebrities roast Famke Louise 2 min read

these celebrities roast Famke Louise

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 68
André Hazes breaks the media silence and announces his return André Hazes breaks the media silence and announces his return 2 min read

André Hazes breaks the media silence and announces his return

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 62

You may have missed

Viewers shocked by major mistake in Netflix Christmas movie Viewers shocked by major mistake in Netflix Christmas movie 1 min read

Viewers shocked by major mistake in Netflix Christmas movie

Maggie Benson 52 mins ago 31
Does the Star Wars series "Ahsoka" influence the events of "Revenge of the Sith"? Does the Star Wars series “Ahsoka” influence the events of “Revenge of the Sith”? 1 min read

Does the Star Wars series “Ahsoka” influence the events of “Revenge of the Sith”?

Phil Schwartz 54 mins ago 33
PSG president thinks Messi and Mbappé will stay at the club PSG president thinks Messi and Mbappé will stay at the club 2 min read

PSG president thinks Messi and Mbappé will stay at the club

Queenie Bell 57 mins ago 22
Part of stolen German 'crown jewels' found after procedural settlement talks with suspects | Abroad Part of stolen German ‘crown jewels’ found after procedural settlement talks with suspects | Abroad 3 min read

Part of stolen German ‘crown jewels’ found after procedural settlement talks with suspects | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 30