The producers of the James Bond film did not want to replace Paul McCartney at all

The authors, Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair, are working on a book on ‘Macca’. Allan tells the British newspaper The Guardian that he found correspondence in which the producers of “Live And Let Die” discuss the music for the 1973 film.

In the late 1970s, confusion arose over “Live And Let Die” when George Martin revealed in his biography that producers asked him who should sing the song if he played the version sung by Paul McCartney. The ex-Beatle enters the years following the publication of the book All you need are ears come back to the story several times.

According to Allan, however, it was clear from the start that McCartney would sing the title track. However, in one scene in the film, the song returned. It had to be broadcast in a nightclub and a singer had to be found for it. This is the version where the producers want advice from Martin, the author thinks after reading the documents he found.

“Live And Let Die” is one of the most successful Obligationhits ever and the song signified Paul McCartney’s definitive breakthrough as a solo artist in the United States.

