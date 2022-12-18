Oscar-nominated ‘Women Talking’ trailer promises a tough but inspiring film



Do nothing, stay and fight, or die? That’s the question posed to a group of women from a strict religious community in the new trailer for Sarah Polley women who talk.

The film tells the true story of an isolated Mennonite community where women are systematically abused and raped. Women lose confidence in their faith and in the community because no one wants to listen to them. They have the choice between staying and fighting or fleeing.

TRUE

From the new trailer, you would get the idea that the film takes place in a hunger games-how dystopia plays out. But in reality, this story really happened in 2010 in the United States. Women were not allowed to talk about their bodies, the church gave them 2 days to forgive their rapists, otherwise they would not be welcome in heaven.

The trailer shows women struggling to make a choice. Will they stay in the village to protect their loved ones and perhaps kill their attackers? Or are they fleeing to a world they don’t know?

Major Oscar contender

women who talk is showered with compliments from critics who call the film cold but inspiring. The film is also up for numerous major film awards, including multiple Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations. It’s expected that women who talk will also do well at the Oscars.

Women Talking has a real star cast including Rooney Mara (alley of nightmares), Claire Foye (The crown), Jessie Buckley (Men), Ben Wishaw (no time to die) and Frances McDormand (nomadland). In theaters from March 30.