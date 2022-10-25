VIDEO: Brad Pitt refuses to interview Martin Brundle on the grid in Austin

Brad Pitt (58) was a guest at the United States Grand Prix all weekend but the actor – who is working on a Formula 1 film with Lewis Hamillton – was reluctant to ask commentator Martin some questions Brundle to answer it. . It made the TV uncomfortable.

Pitt will star in a film that tells the Formula 1 story of a veteran mentoring an up-and-coming talent. Lewis Hamilton is closely involved as a producer with the project, which will begin recording in the second half of 2023. During race weekend in Austin, Pitt, along with producer Bruckheimer, had conversations with team bosses and was probably inspired. So Sunday, before the race, Pitt did a lap of the grid and there he was confronted with the sky sportsMicro Brundle. Pitt, however, did not enjoy an interview.

Brundle and Pitt’s awkward moment

Brundle, who is also a sports journalist, wanted to ask Pitt a few quick questions, including about the F1 film project he is working on. The 58-year-old actor didn’t want to know, faked a smile and tried to walk. Brundle didn’t give up and walked with Pitt for a while, but quickly came to the conclusion that there was no point in forcing a conversation. This resulted in some uncomfortable images and these spread like wildfire on social media. Not everyone can appreciate Pitt’s “cold” reaction, not least because he’s working on a Formula 1 movie.

Pitt dismisses the gesture and continues

“Let’s see if we can strike up a conversation with Brad Pitt,” Brundle is heard saying at the start of the video. He approaches the American actor, but he almost immediately waves goodbye. “Hey guys, have a great weekend,” he says and continues. Brundle gives chase. “Can you tell us about the film? As they walk, Pitt turns his head and replies, “No, not yet. This is Top secret.” Then Brundle made one last attempt to ask a question, but more than a “Thanks, man,” Pitt couldn’t do it.

