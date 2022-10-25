Dutch footballers part of 2023 World Cup opponents draw
Dutch soccer players will be told which countries they will face next year in the World Cup group stage in Australia and New Zealand. National coach Andries Jonker’s team is in Pot 2. Pot 1 is made up of the two host countries USA, Sweden, England, Germany, France and Spain.
In the 2019 World Cup, the Netherlands reached the final as European champions. In this, the Americans were too strong with 2-0. The ‘Lionesses’ were then led by national coach Sarina Wiegman, who moved to England last year and won the European Championship with that country last summer.
Wiegman also qualified very convincingly with England for the 2023 World Cup. Vera Pauw is another Dutch national coach in the world final round. Under Pauw’s leadership, Ireland qualified for a major tournament for the first time. Irish soccer players are in Pot 3.
The field of World Cup participants has grown from 24 to 32 countries. In the draw, which starts at 08:30 Dutch time, 29 countries are in the running. They are divided into eight groups. The last three participants in the World Cup will be announced in February during the intercontinental play-offs. Jonker flew to New Zealand to watch the draw. The national coach then responds.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”