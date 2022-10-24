You can expect this from F1TV, Viaplay, NOS and Ziggo Sport during Mexico Race Weekend

The spectacle of the United States Grand Prix has just ended and Formula 1 is already preparing for the twentieth round of the championship. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico will be the battleground this weekend.

Running of the red bulls managed to clinch the constructors’ title in Austin, after Max Verstappen took off with the win. However, the Dutchman had to work for it. After taking the lead carlos sainz had taken over, a missed pit stop meant the Limburger had to do a catch-up race. Charles Leclerc was foiled in a few rounds and Lewis Hamilton, who was aiming for his first win of the year, was caught with six laps remaining. Hometown hero Sergio Pérez will be looking for his third win of the year for the arriving fans.

F1 Television

The Formula 1 streaming service can only focus on the premier class this weekend. Formula 3 and Formula 2 will not be in Mexico and so that is the calendar.

October 28 20:00 – 21:00 F1 first free test October 28 23:00 – 00:30 Second free F1 test October 29 19:00 – 20:00 F1 third free practice October 29 9:30 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. Overview of qualifications October 29 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. Qualification October 29 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Qualifying exam October 30 20:00 – 20:55 Race preview October 30 21:00 – 23:00 Mexican Grand Prix October 30 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. Race review

The Dutch Formula 1 rights holder of course also has a calendar. Session times are of course the same as with F1 TV, but the Swedish streaming service offers slightly different content to its sports counterpart itself. The complete program can be consulted in the table below this text.

October 28 7:50 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. F1 first free test October 28 10:50 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Second free F1 test October 29 00:20 – 01:55 Formula 1 in the studio: Shakedown in Mexico City October 29 6:50 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. F1 third free practice October 29 8:50 p.m. – 10 p.m. Overview of qualifications October 29 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. Qualification October 29 11 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Qualifications Review October 30 7:50 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Race preview October 30 21:00 – 23:00 Mexican Grand Prix October 30 23:00 – 00:15 Race review

Ziggo Sports

The former Dutch Formula 1 rights holder will have to make do with summaries this year, but nonetheless the channel is building a preview and afterthought for the race in Mexico.

October 28 10 p.m. Ziggo Sport Race Cafe October 29 11:30 p.m. Formula 1: Qualification GP of Mexico (summary) October 30 20:00 Ziggo Sport Race Café: The Overview October 30 11:00 p.m. Ziggo Sport Race Café: the review

LIT

The performance of the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​also discussed at length on the public broadcaster.

October 30 11:15 p.m. OUR Formula 1: Mexican GP

