Butcher Seije

Under a bill that was recently debated by the New Zealand parliament, subject to relevant parliamentary procedures, it could in future make it more difficult for officials in that jurisdiction to use wordy, bureaucratic language and cliché in the official documents they write for office, which materializes in an obligation to use only language that can be described as intelligible, an obligation motivated by a widely felt social dissatisfaction with the fact that the said documents are structurally tainted with a certain degree of linguistic inscrutability, although it should be noted that this dissatisfaction does not encourage all sections of society to actually support this bill, in this case the New Zealand opposition, which sees not only obstacles in the way of application, but where there are also fears that the establishment of bureaucratic procedures to prevent the use of the language Bureaucratic governance ultimately turns out to be a counter-productive or counter-productive strategy, without implying that the promotion of understandable language is not a point on the horizon.

