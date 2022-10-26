BC Vlissingen starts the season strong with new faces | Sports in Zeeland

The basketball players of BC Vlissingen won the opening match of the first division with 88-74 against the second team of BAL Weert.

Opponent Limburg’s first team plays in the Eredivisie, which means various players with Eredivisie experience have also played in the second.

At BC Vlissingen, coach Rakhes Angnoe is building a new squad after the departure of four players. With a few young players there remains a good team, where Roy Biesheuvel de Rilland has shown himself to be an excellent asset.

In the initial phase, Thijs Beumer gave his team the advantage with a few three points. BC Vlissingen closed the first quarter with a 21-13 lead. The gap has risen to 15 points. The break came at 42-32.

The game was getting fiercer and fiercer, but BC Vlissingen kept the gap: 61-49. Both teams scored in the last quarter. Victory for Vlissingen was no longer in danger, thanks to which coach Rakhes Angnoe’s team started the new season with an 88-74 victory.

BC Vlissingen scores: Thijs Beumer 24, Benjamin Steenbeek 16, Abdul Zombra 10, Roy Biesheuvel 10, Fabian Salawanej 10, Leon Witsel 7, Raylin Jimenez 6 and Bouke Schrik 5.