Verstappen team boss wants to settle budget case quickly
Team boss Christian Horner of the Red Bull racing team is hoping to settle the case surrounding the budget cap breach in the United States this weekend. International motorsport federation FIA announced two weeks ago that world champion Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 team spent more money than expected last season. Red Bull has received a settlement proposal and the two parties are currently negotiating over it.
“Hopefully we can solve it this weekend,” Horner said at the press conference ahead of the third free practice. “If that doesn’t work, the next step is for a panel to look at the case. And then another course at the international court for sport will follow. So it could take another six to nine months, but that’s not our intention. The discussions with the FIA are healthy and productive.” Horner met with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Austin, Texas on Friday to discuss the matter.
Horner declined to say what settlement proposal Red Bull had received, but promised full transparency once a deal was reached. According to the FIA, Red Bull spent slightly more money on car development last season than the maximum allowed of $145 million. The racing team of Verstappen, the driver who recently extended his world title, says he has stayed within the limit.
Teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have called on the FIA in recent weeks to impose stiff penalties for exceeding the budget cap. McLaren team principal Zak Brown even sent a letter to the FIA with this appeal. Horner called it a shame on Saturday, as Brown sat next to him.
“It’s very disappointing when another team accuses you of cheating and cheating without knowing the facts, it’s shocking,” said Horner. “Children of our team members are being bullied in playgrounds following fictitious accusations from other teams. Since the race in Singapore, we have been in open court. Everyone says we have far exceeded the limit. But the figures appearing in the media are miles from reality.”
