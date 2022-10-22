Vera Pauw leads Irish soccer players to first world championship
Ireland and Switzerland qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer with a win. The Irish, coached by Vera Pauw, were 1-0 too strong for the Scottish favorite in Glasgow.
In the first half, Caroline Weir missed a penalty on behalf of the home side and it cost the Scot dearly. Twenty minutes before the end, Amber Barrett propelled the Irish to the first final tournament in the history of Irish women’s football.
Switzerland reached the World Cup thanks to a victory over Wales in the dying seconds of the game. Fabienne Humm, 35, took care of the 2-1 in the 121st minute.
The curtain has fallen for Iceland, who had the prospect of a direct goal until added time in their qualifying match with the Netherlands in Utrecht last month. Portugal were too strong after extra time with 4-1.
Portugal are yet to be certain of the World Cup based on the aggregate results of the World Cup qualifiers and play-offs. To reach this World Cup, he must reach the top three countries in an intercontinental tournament in February.
