Vera Pauw leads Irish soccer players to first world championship

Irish players discredited by IRA song

Vera Pauw had to walk through the dust the day after winning the World Cup with Ireland. A video has surfaced on social media of Irish players singing an IRA song in the dressing room during post-match celebrations.

It was “Oh ah, up the RA”, taken from one of the fight songs of the IRA, or Irish Republican Army, a collection of paramilitary gangs who fought for the reunification of Ireland.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we apologize to anyone who felt offended,” Pauw said in a statement. The Dutch coach says she was not present in the dressing room at the time.

Pauw says she takes responsibility for her players’ actions. “We will discuss this with the players and again remind them of their responsibilities.”