Orange Women meet world champions USA at 2023 World Cup

The Dutch women’s soccer team drew Australia and New Zealand on Saturday for the 2023 World Championship in Australia and New Zealand.

Team USA is an old acquaintance of Team Orange. The two teams faced each other in the 2019 World Cup final. The Netherlands suffered a 2-0 defeat in this final battle.

At Aotea Center in Auckland, the Vietnamese debutant and winner of Qualifying Group A also appeared as Group E opponents. This group includes Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand. The winner of Cameroon-Thailand will face the Portuguese. The team that wins this match will join group E.

These three countries will compete for a starting ticket in February 2023.

The Netherlands were in pot 2, after the Orange Lionesses recently fell two places in the FIFA rankings. Jonker’s team were therefore able to draw against recognized nations like the United States world champions and the England of Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, the strongest team in Europe. In the end, American women emerged as the main adversary.

The two teams also met in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. This meeting ended in a draw, after which the United States took better penalties.

National coach Andries Jonker not happy with World Cup draw

National coach Andries Jonker viewed the draw with mixed feelings. “Actually, I’m not happy with this draw, because America is of course an absolute opponent of choice. The big contender for the world title,” he replied.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance. I think we are a formidable opponent for everyone. So also for the USA. If I’m honest, I don’t think the United States are happy to play against us. bear in mind that it will be a huge challenge.

The national coach could be brief on his opponent, Vietnam. “I can tell quite a story here, but the truth is that I don’t know this team at all. I’ve never seen them play, so we’ll have to look into that. You shouldn’t underestimate any opponent, including including Vietnam. We are preparing for this game as well as we are against the United States.”

The fact that Portugal would most likely become the fourth country in Group E was also not a boon for Jonker. “If this becomes our opponent, you can safely speak of a strong group. On the other hand: if you want to go home with this cup, you have to beat everyone.”

The orange team play the first and third group match in Dundin, in the far south of the South Island. The meeting with the United States takes place in Wellington.

England with Wiegman, Ireland with Pauw

England will take him next year Downstairs against Denmark, China and the winner of qualifying group B, consisting of Chile, Senegal and Haiti.

Ireland, led by Vera Pauw, will hit hosts Australia, Nigeria and Canada.

In the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, 32 countries will participate for the first time. The tournament will take place from July 20 to August 20. Australia has six host cities, New Zealand four.

The Orange team plays all group matches in New Zealand. The winner of Group E will face the number two in Group G. This will include group leaders Sweden, Italy, Argentina and South Africa.