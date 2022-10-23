Claim: Won twice? So you don’t participate anymore

6-3, 6-4, 7-6. Hey, failed again! No matter how many times I tried, I never won club championships for my tennis club. I was pretty good at tennis. But another girl was just a little better. She always won. Eventually I quit trying because I never beat this up-and-coming Serena Williams anyway. In sport, people often appear unbeatable. Think sprinter Usain Bolt with his long legs. He has held the world record for the 100 meters since 2008. In fourteen years, no one has managed to break that. It seems frustrating to me!

This fast flightless bird in yellow/green/black came to mind when I read an article about another flightless bird with these colors: the kakapo. He may be slow and big, but just like Usain, he’s also an eternal winner. It has already won the New Zealand Bird of the Year award twice. And now he can no longer participate. The organization believes that other birds also deserve a place in the spotlight. Unsportsmanlike, many people think. The best must win, right? But I understand the choice. If it’s always the same one who wins, then a competition is no longer interesting, is it? And the kakapo can simply participate again next year. It’s so right.

Won twice? Then you no longer participate.

Valentine (9): Disagree

“I really don’t think that’s possible. You can’t rule anyone out. It’s better to let the strongest fight over bacon and beans or make it harder for them. That if you always win at hockey or korfball, you have to first pass five times before you can score.

Sofia (10): Once

‘I think it’s a very good idea. Otherwise, he keeps winning the same and the others never have a chance. In the reading contest at school, it’s always the same girl who wins, even though I would really like to win. If she doesn’t participate for a year, maybe I can.