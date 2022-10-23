Nearly 500 pilot whales stranded in New Zealand have died

Nearly 500 pilot whales have died in New Zealand’s Chatham Islands in recent days after being stranded en masse. They washed up in two different places, reports the Ministry of Nature Conservation. The New Zealand Herald reports that it is one of the largest mass strandings in history.

An animal rescuer says the pilot whales died or were euthanized from natural causes. Due to the remote locations where the pilot whales stranded and the presence of sharks, rescue operations were deemed hopeless. The corpses were left to decompose.