Alpine Ocon driver starts penalty from pit lane in Austin

Esteban Ocon is due to start from the pit lane on Sunday as a penalty in the United States Grand Prix. The French alpine pilot carried out an engine change after the qualifying race on Saturday. Normally this would mean starting from the back of the drivers’ field, but as the international motorsport federation FIA had not authorized the change, Ocon was ordered to start from the pit lane.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda also picked up a grid penalty on race day. The AlphaTauri driver had a new gearbox fitted at the last minute and for this reason he has to drop back five places on the starting grid. Tsunoda now starts from place nineteen. Due to the many grid penalties at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the starting grid was shaken up considerably, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso also been pushed back by many engines. changes. Spaniard Carlos Sainz will start at 9 p.m. Dutch time in his Ferrari from pole position. Max Verstappen, already certain of the world title, occupies the second starting position. The Dutchman from Red Bull is aiming for his thirteenth Grand Prix victory of the season in Austin. If successful, he will equal the Formula 1 record for most wins in a season.