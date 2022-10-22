Verstappen seventh in Formula 1 tire test in Texas

The tire test was actually supposed to take place in Japan two weeks ago. Because it was raining, Pirelli decided to move the 1.5 hour test to Texas. Each rider received two sets of tires, of which it was unclear which types were involved. “You see black tires with no color on the side, so we’re going to test ‘blind’,” Pirelli manager Mario Isola told Viaplay ahead of the session. Drivers who skipped early practice, including Leclerc, were also allowed to use the regular tires to prepare for qualifying and the race.