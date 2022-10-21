Kanye West returns to Twitter after Instagram suspension

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirms to the American media that the artist can indeed no longer share photos. Instagram places restrictions on Kanye’s use of his account. The company does not specify exactly which posts were deleted or what restrictions Kanye faces. According to NBC, the sanction is linked to anti-Semitic remarks.

On Friday, Kanye was the first to post a photo of a black cap saying 2024 on Twitter, likely a nod to his recent statements that he plans to run for president again in 2024. The message can count on a response from Tesla boss Elon Musk. “Welcome to Twitter my friend,” wrote Elon, who recently announced that he still wants to buy the platform after previously giving up.

In a second tweet, Kanye posted a photo of himself with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg on Friday. In it, the rapper accuses Zuckerberg of kicking him off Instagram.

Kanye was banned for 24 hours from Instagram earlier this year for racist comments about the host of The daily showTrevor Noah.

