Netflix is ​​not allowed to charge money for sharing accounts

Wait a little longer before transferring Netflix profiles of exes, ex-roommates, and defaulters, because Netflix might change its mind. It wants to start charging money for sharing accounts outside the household from 2023. However, the Consumers Association says the streaming service is not licensed at all.

Consumer Association

The Consumer Association Let’s know that Netflix doesn’t have a leg to stand on. “According to European rules, subscriptions to streaming services simply travel with you, so even after 14 days.” So if you don’t live in the US, but your main address in the app is in the Netherlands, Netflix shouldn’t charge extra. In Europe legislation it reads: “When you are in another EU country, you have the right to access your paid online subscriptions just like at home. For example, if you pay for an online TV subscription at home, you can watch and download the same movies and TV series as at home while on vacation in another EU country.

Netflix wants to use, among other things, the IP address and the device number to record who uses Netflix and therefore also where. You can still watch Netflix on the train, but if you’re not at the known IP address within two weeks, there’s a good chance Netflix will mark your device as a “Different Household” and that means you’ll have to Pay an extra fee . Netflix wants to prevent the sharing of accounts between households, so that more people take out their own subscription and therefore more money comes in.