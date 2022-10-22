Netflix is not allowed to charge money for sharing accounts
Wait a little longer before transferring Netflix profiles of exes, ex-roommates, and defaulters, because Netflix might change its mind. It wants to start charging money for sharing accounts outside the household from 2023. However, the Consumers Association says the streaming service is not licensed at all.
Consumer Association
The Consumer Association Let’s know that Netflix doesn’t have a leg to stand on. “According to European rules, subscriptions to streaming services simply travel with you, so even after 14 days.” So if you don’t live in the US, but your main address in the app is in the Netherlands, Netflix shouldn’t charge extra. In Europe legislation it reads: “When you are in another EU country, you have the right to access your paid online subscriptions just like at home. For example, if you pay for an online TV subscription at home, you can watch and download the same movies and TV series as at home while on vacation in another EU country.
Netflix wants to use, among other things, the IP address and the device number to record who uses Netflix and therefore also where. You can still watch Netflix on the train, but if you’re not at the known IP address within two weeks, there’s a good chance Netflix will mark your device as a “Different Household” and that means you’ll have to Pay an extra fee . Netflix wants to prevent the sharing of accounts between households, so that more people take out their own subscription and therefore more money comes in.
New strategy
It did so initially because it suffered greatly from the emergence of other streaming services. The first half of this year saw the streaming service go off in droves for the first time in a decade: 1 million people canceled their subscriptions. However, this week it turned out that in the third quarter of this year, a very large number of subscribers were added: 2.4 million units, thanks to Jeffrey Dahmer and Stranger Things, among others.
netflix does not seem to deviate from its new strategy, despite these additional customers. Even a cheaper subscription with advertising that Netflix itself hasn’t supported all these years, is now coming. Not yet in the Netherlands, but initially in other countries for 5-6 euros per month. But then you won’t be able to download any more content, you’ll see 5 minutes of ads per hour, and you won’t be able to see all the content in the regular Red N library.
Netflix has not yet responded to the Consumers Association.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”