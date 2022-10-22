“Pink Floyd music rights sale stalled due to dispute”

The English group initially plans to sell the musical rights for an amount of 500 million dollars. According to FinancialTimes there are already big names among the interested parties at this time, including Blackstone, Sony Music and Warner Music. The sale is now delayed for several months due to differences of opinion regarding, among other things, tax regulations.

Additionally, Roger Waters lives in the US and the other band members live in the UK. Additionally, Waters had a rocky relationship with David Gilmour for years. A bidder indicates to the FinancialTimes that this strained relationship makes it “impossible” to reach an agreement. Another doubts that it will ever be possible to reach an agreement, because the band members are constantly arguing for no reason.

In recent years, more and more major artists are selling their music rights, such as Neil Young, Sting and Bob Dylan. They make hundreds of millions of dollars out of it.

Pink Floyd was founded in 1965. The group achieved their greatest success with the album The dark side of the moonreleased in 1973. Songs like silver and Another Brick in the Wall are among the band’s greatest hits.

