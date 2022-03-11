US Parliament wants to prosecute Trump’s chief of staff: “He has the answers”
The House Investigative Committee investigating the Jan. 6 storm on Capitol Hill unanimously ruled Monday that Meadows should be prosecuted for contempt of Congress. The Ministry of Justice must now take the plunge.
“It’s a very serious commission of inquiry. A bit like the commission investigating the MH17 disaster in our country”, explains the American correspondent Erik Mouthaan. “As chief of staff, Meadows was Trump’s best adviser. He knows everything. He has the answers.”
This is the investigation into the January 6 storming of the Washington Capitol by an angry mob of Trump supporters. Five people were killed and hundreds injured.
Where was the army?
The Senate met that day to discuss the results of the presidential election lost by Donald Trump. Protesters wanted to avoid confirming Joe Biden’s election victory.
“Everyone wonders why it took so long for the National Guard to intervene. I was there. I thought the army would arrive any moment, but it only took four hours” , explains Mouthaan.
Reports collected by the Board of Inquiry indicate that the White House was aware of the situation in and around the Capitol. Meadows reportedly had a coordinating role with protest organizers, The New York Times reported.
According to the committee, an email shows that Meadows promised the National Guard would be ready to help Trump supporters. A PowerPoint presentation was also released with scenarios for invalidating Biden’s election victory, including declaring a state of emergency or accusing China and Venezuela of interference.
Witch hunt or search for the truth?
According to Mouthaan, America is divided over the investigation: “The right thinks it’s a witch hunt against Trump. The left is still reeling from the Capitol takeover and demanding answers.
“We know Trump whipped people. But this committee wants to know how the Capitol takeover was staged. Did the White House coordinate that?” Mouthaan said.
According to Mouthaan, Trump wants at all costs to prevent his closest aides from speaking. “There will be parliamentary elections at the end of next year. If the Republicans get a majority, then this committee is over.”
According to Mouthaan, this does not mean that the commission of inquiry does not make sense. Lower members of Trump’s party speak to the committee, and all sorts of documents are available upon request, creating a fuller picture of events.
Meadows would rather write a book
Meadows handed over documents, but he also hid a lot of information, according to the committee. According to the former chief of staff, this information is confidential. But the committee doesn’t find that credible, also because Meadows is promoting a book in which he discusses the Capitol storm.
Ultimately, the Justice Department must now decide whether to take criminal action against Meadows. He faces a year in prison. Last month, the department decided to prosecute former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to testify before the commission of inquiry.
