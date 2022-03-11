US Parliament wants to prosecute Trump’s chief of staff: “He has the answers”

Reports collected by the Board of Inquiry indicate that the White House was aware of the situation in and around the Capitol. Meadows reportedly had a coordinating role with protest organizers, The New York Times reported.

According to the committee, an email shows that Meadows promised the National Guard would be ready to help Trump supporters. A PowerPoint presentation was also released with scenarios for invalidating Biden’s election victory, including declaring a state of emergency or accusing China and Venezuela of interference.

Witch hunt or search for the truth?

According to Mouthaan, America is divided over the investigation: “The right thinks it’s a witch hunt against Trump. The left is still reeling from the Capitol takeover and demanding answers.

“We know Trump whipped people. But this committee wants to know how the Capitol takeover was staged. Did the White House coordinate that?” Mouthaan said.