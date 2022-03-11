The VAF launches an online search platform for Flemish films

Of flameGO.pics The Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF) is launching an online search platform that helps users around the world find out how to legally watch Flemish films on streaming platforms, in a cinema near them or at a film festival .

This tool answers questions about the availability of Flemish fiction and documentary films that it regularly receives from expatriates, performances abroad, Dutch language and literature courses or film lovers. flaminGO.pics is a search engine, not a streaming platform.

If a title is available in a country or region, a user on flaminGO.pics gets the various legal viewing options in one convenient overview. For more information, the user is referred to the service provider: a platform, a cinema or a festival.

Following the launch of flaminGO.pics, Flanders Image, the communication and promotion service of the VAF, has drawn up an overview of the Flemish films currently available in the greatest number of countries and regions of the world.

On the fiction side, the top 10 is led by North Sea Texas of Bavo Defurne (visible in 169 countries and regions), followed by ghost tropic by Bas Devos, To jump by Dominique Standaert, Ferry by Cecilia Verheyden, what men want by Philip Peters, The misfortune of things by Felix van Groeningen, Belgium by Felix van Groeningen, girl by Lukas Dhont Go home by Dominique Deruddere and The faithful by Michael R. Roskam.

To the documentary is desert mist led by Sofie Benoot (visible in 175 countries and regions), followed by little paradise by Lieven Corthouts, My roots Ras Tafari by David Verhaeghe on the track by Robert Van Gulik by Rob Rombout Dream Kakudji by Koen Vidal and Ibbe Daniëls, THey man is gone by Christoph Bohn The color of the chameleon by Andrés Lübbert, State of play by Steven Dhoedt, Big worksx by Olivia Rochette & Gerard-Jan Claes and finally Rain by Olivia Rochette & Gérard-Jan Claes.

Claus family. by Matthias Timmermans tops the list of the most available Flemish family films internationally (can be viewed in 81 countries and regions via Netflix). In terms of live action, the top three is completed by binti by Frederike Migom and cloud by Meikeminne Clinckspoor. For animation, the first three consist of The Queen’s Corgi by Ben Stassen and Vincent Kesteloot, The house of magic by Jeremy Degruson and Ben Stassen and Robinson Crusoe by Ben Stassen and Vincent Kesteloot.

Outside Belgium, the largest number of Flemish titles are available online in the Netherlands (169 films in total), followed by Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland , France, Poland and Germany.