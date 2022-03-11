Season 4 of Drive to Survive on Netflix

Between test days, season four of Drive to Survive was released on Netflix on Friday. The fourth season of the docuseries looks back on the past year, when the intense title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen took place.

The series is now in its fourth year. Many new fans have become familiar with the first class of motorsport through the series. Especially in the United States, many new fans have been won thanks to the docuseries. The series is also popular in the Netherlands, which wants to welcome new fans in an accessible way.

Everyone is featured

Not only will the title fight predominate in the series. The last two episodes of the season are dedicated to the battle for the world championship. Manufacturers try to tell a story about each team. It also gives smaller teams the attention they need and it’s interesting to see how the smaller gods arm themselves against the top teams.

Treated in title fight

The creators of Drive to Survive are having fun with the 2021 season. In recent years, the world title has gone relatively easily to the Mercedes team. It was different in 2021. If the constructors’ title went to the German racing team, it was different for the drivers’ championship. The intense battle between the title contenders, but also the teams are discussed in detail.