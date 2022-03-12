Dutch sci-fi movie ‘Captain Nova’ will be released on Netflix in April 2022

2021 science fiction film in Dutch Captain Nova Coming to Netflix worldwide in April 2022.

Released last year in the Netherlands at the Cinekid Festival (where it won 4 awards), it will be the first time that a family sci-fi film will be screened outside the region. The film produced by Keplerfilm is a mix between: lost in space and the recently released Adam Reynolds film, Adam’s Project†

according to box office mojoThe film hit theaters in December 2021 in 120 theaters across the Netherlands and grossed over $129,000 between December 2 and February 20.

Here’s what you can expect from the film:

“A fighter pilot from a desolate future grows surprisingly young as he time-travels on a mission to avert global catastrophe.”

We picked up the trailer available on The movie’s Netflix page† You can also click Remind Me to be notified the day it arrives.

Although there aren’t many reviews, it has an IMDb rating of 7.2 at the time of publication.

The movie is now slated for April 1, 2022 on Netflix in all regions except the Netherlands, at least for now. There is a page on Netflix without the Netflix Original branding that says it will be added to Netflix UK at a later date.

Multiple dubbing and subtitling options will be available on Netflix, including original Dutch audio and dubbing for English, French, Spanish and German.

Captain Nova It joins Netflix in the UK and US as the 17th Dutch Netflix Original title or 12th Dutch Netflix Original film. We’ve included all Dutch movies and TV shows in a list recently posted here.

Check out our special preview here to learn more about the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in April 2022. It’s going to be a busy day for Netflix newcomers with Jud Apatow bubble It’s also set to come out with a new hybrid anime series. Apollo 12 1/2†

you will check Captain Nova When will it be on Netflix on April 1? Let us know in the comments.