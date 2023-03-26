The man, who claimed to be 33-year-old Brazilian Victor Muller Fereira but is actually 33-year-old Russian Sergei Vladimirovich Cherkasov, was arrested in the Netherlands last spring. The General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) then announced that the man had previously been hired as an intern at the ICC, but had been arrested at Schiphol shortly before he took up duty there after “all alarms” were triggered at the AIVD. Cherkasov turned out to be working for the Russian military intelligence service GRU and may have had access to ICC information and people of great interest to the GRU, according to the AIVD at the time.