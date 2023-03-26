At Roakeldais, the program presents 2023 and honors volunteers

WARFFUM – Last year, it was not yet possible to present the program of the Festival Op Roakeldais to a large audience in March. Last Friday evening, the organization of the festival, which for the 56e will take place this year, do it again festively. More than a hundred people, volunteers, sponsors and interested people, came to Op Roakeldaishal in Warffum, the home base of the festival, to see and hear the presentation of the dance groups and the program of this edition.

Op Roakeldaishal has been set up as a small indoor festival area for this occasion. Those present could have a drink together and meet. At a quarter past eight, Joeri van der Werf, president of the Festival Op Roakeldais foundation, opened the evening. First, two volunteers were honored. Jantje Sikkema was thanked for her many years of dedication as a member of the board of directors, a significant part of which as secretary. And Géa van der Schoot, a volunteer for more than thirty years, is leaving her position as host family coordinator. Both volunteers were named a Member of Merit by the Board of Directors, meaning they will forever be linked to the festival. After a speech, a diploma for the wall, a bouquet of flowers and a good dinner for a good meal, there was a round of applause from those present.

Then comes the time for the presentation of the dance groups of 56e edition of the Festival Op Roakeldais. Countries, dance groups, bands, artists and new components of the program were presented to the public with a flashy presentation film by the artistic director of the festival, David Kloosterhuis.

This year again, a wide variety of countries from all over the world will participate in the festival. “All continents are represented,” says the artistic director. Peru and Colombia, two colorful and rhythmic groups, represent Latin America. In addition to a stunning group from South Africa, who have already finished second in ‘South Africa’s Got Talent’, there is also a special entry from China who will be heading to Europe for the first time. This group represents the Hezhen Chinese minority in northeast China. They will show their traditional dance and music on the festival stage. The other dance groups come from Croatia, the United States, Uzbekistan and New Zealand. In addition to Maori culture, the New Zealand group will also showcase the culture of Samoa and the Cook Islands. The Iesselschotsers and Kansemble come from the Netherlands. “A versatile program with wonderful dynamics that will result in a fantastic performance,” says David Kloosterhuis.

After the presentation film, David Kloosterhuis gave a brief explanation of the new program elements. First of all, together with Kunstkerk Hogeland, we are working on a special program for young people in which they will take part in parts of the pre-performance. Which ultimately translates into a Friday afternoon performance for secondary schools.

CIOFF, the World Organization for Festivals and Popular Culture, designed the project to visit traditional dance festivals with their supporters. Their gaze fell on the Festival Op Roakeldais. They will come from Op Roakeldais to Warffum for the weekend, celebrate the festival with their own program at Camp Zuiderhorn.

Then the glass was raised and we toasted together to the beautiful program and the busy preparation that now ensues as the Festival Op Roakeldais approaches, from June 28 to July 2, 2023. There was still music from the Ache Cubano trio, so that there was could be danced and talked about. Volunteers look forward to organizing this wonderful festival for a wide audience. At the end of June, the world will return to Warffum and thousands of people will come to see and celebrate this celebration of the fraternization of cultures.

Photo: President Joeri van der Werf and Jantje Sikkema