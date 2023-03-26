SUNDAY – This is an important indicator towards the second series of World Triathlon Championships in Yokohama. Tonight, Dutch time, the World Cup race ended in New Plymouth. A competition over the sprint distance, which was won by Nicole van der Kaay in the women’s race.

Van der Kaay, 26 (his grandfather emigrated from the Netherlands to New Zealand in the 1950s) is in great shape. She has won every competition she entered this winter Down Under. Wanaka Oceania Cup, Taupo Oceania Cup, last week Devonport Oceania Cup and now also the biggest of these four races: World Cup New Plymouth. The New Zealand success was completed by Ainsley Thorpe, who came second nine seconds behind Nicole. Third place was for a triathlete from an absolute triathlon nation: Solveig Lovseth from Norway, 17 seconds behind the winner.

Then, the gaps narrowed: the Mexican Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal took fourth place with the Australian Sophie Linn in her wake. She was followed by Portugal’s Maria Tome (not in their own country in Quarteira), top American Erika Ackerlund and Belgium’s Claire Michel in eighth place. The top ten consisted of Olivia Thornbury as the third New Zealander and the first Australian Kira Hedgeland. Gwen Jorgensen had to settle for 14th place this time. She missed swimming and cycling. The Dutch triathletes did not participate.

Emma Jeffcoat came out of the water first. Six counts later, Nicole van der Kaay was also set to ride fourth. Claire Michel regularly pressed the accelerator on the bike part. The leading group was made up of 16 triathletes. Nicole was inaccessible while walking. The victory is more than over with the 26-year-old blonde.

The Hell of the West for Neumann and Gentle

The Hell of the West half triathlon was won by Max Neumann in 3:20:11. It then took more than eight minutes for Kieran Storch to arrive second at the finish line. Josh Amberger had to give up 10.45 minutes, but was still good for third place. Fraser Walsh and Edward Vining followed. Among the women, a good duel between Ashleigh Gentle and Ellie Salthouse, even if the argument was quickly decided in favor of Gentle in the running. At the line, the difference was 3.44 minutes. The rest barely made the run: Kylie Simpson followed at 17.47 minutes in third, after which Shannon Sutton and Sarah Thomas completed the quintet.

Ironman 70.3 Geelong for Phillips

Ironman 70.3 in Geelong, Australia was also exciting, as after 3 hours and 40 minutes of practice, New Zealander Mike Phillips was only 39 seconds ahead of number two Steve McKenna. Bronze went to Nicholas Free 1.47 minutes behind the winner and Caleb Noble and Kye Wylde were also well ahead, so much so that they took places four and five.