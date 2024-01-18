US Appeals Court Rules for Resumption of Apple Watch Sales Ban – Dodo Finance

Title: US Appeals Court Upholds Sales Ban on Apple’s Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Amid Patent Dispute with Masimo

In a recent development, a US appeals court has ruled in favor of continuing the sales ban on Apple’s Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. This decision has come as a result of an ongoing dispute between Apple and health technology company Masimo over patents related to the blood oxygen tracking feature.

While the ban is in place, Apple intends to appeal against a decision made by a trade panel that had initially blocked the sale of the contested products. This has left Apple’s sales of these two popular smartwatches in a state of uncertainty.

This latest setback adds to existing concerns surrounding Apple’s hardware sales. With the ban still in effect, it remains unclear when sales of the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 can resume, potentially impacting Apple’s revenue in the near future.

Masimo, the health technology company, has accused Apple of misappropriation of trade secrets, leading to a mistrial declaration in a separate case in May. In further support of Masimo’s claims, the International Trade Commission has also confirmed that Apple violated the patents owned by Masimo. This prompted the withdrawal of the devices from both online and physical stores in the US during the crucial holiday season.

The lack of intervention by the White House to veto the ban imposed by the International Trade Commission further strengthens Masimo’s stance in the ongoing legal battle with Apple.

Meanwhile, in a bid to resolve the patent dispute, Apple has approached US Customs and Border Protection seeking approval for redesigned versions of the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 that do not include the contested technology. Encouragingly for Apple, it has been reported that the Customs and Border Protection has granted approval for the proposed redesigns.

Despite this positive development, Apple’s appeal remains pending in court, leaving the fate of the disputed smartwatches uncertain until a final decision is reached.

As Apple continues to navigate this legal challenge, industry experts and consumers alike will closely monitor the outcome, as it could have significant implications for the future of the company’s flagship smartwatches and their market dominance in the health technology sector.

