Dodo Finance Takes Electic Vehicles for a Spin with Updated Tests and Ratings

Consumer Reports, a leading nonprofit organization that tests and evaluates new cars, is making significant changes to its testing methods in order to adapt to the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in the auto industry. With more than 70 new EVs set to hit the market in the next two years, Consumer Reports has modified its auto-testing facility, which was formerly a racetrack, to include new turns and equipment for testing acceleration, braking, and handling.

As the organization adds more EVs to its fleet, it has had to update its tests and ratings. These updates now evaluate factors such as the ease of plugging and unplugging, the functionality of in-vehicle apps for locating chargers, and the driving range on a single charge. To determine the driving range, testers take the EV on the highway, set the cruise control at 70 mph, and drive the vehicle until the battery is completely empty. If necessary, the vehicle is towed back to the track.

Consumer Reports also conducts surveys of its subscribers to gather information about their experiences owning vehicles and the problems they encounter. According to the surveys, EVs currently have 79% more problems than gas-powered cars. Established automakers like General Motors tend to have issues with electric components such as motors, batteries, and software. On the other hand, newer automakers like Rivian and Lucid struggle with basic car-making problems like faulty door handles and seals.

However, Consumer Reports believes that these issues are temporary and expects EVs to become more reliable than conventional vehicles in the long term. This is largely due to the simpler design of EVs, which have fewer moving parts compared to traditional gasoline cars. Despite the current challenges, Consumer Reports recognizes numerous benefits of EVs, including their speed, quietness, and ease of driving.

In order to keep pace with the auto industry’s transition to EVs, Consumer Reports is also expanding its EV charging infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of EVs in its fleet. The organization emphasizes the need for continued effort to support the industry’s switch to electric vehicles.

Consumer Reports’ adjustments to its testing methods demonstrate the evolving nature of the auto industry as it shifts towards electric vehicles. With the launch of numerous new EVs on the horizon, the organization is determined to provide consumers with reliable, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about these vehicles.

