Unmanned moon rocket launch postponed, second attempt scheduled for Friday

Ivo Landman, who writes extensively on space travel for the NOS:

“It’s no surprise that such a first launch of an entirely new rocket doesn’t go well right away. This rocket is ‘human’ and then there are extremely stringent safety requirements. NASA can’t not afford a rocket exploding on the launch pad.

The colossus costs more than $4 billion per flight and is paid for with public money. So until we are absolutely certain of the cause of a malfunction, everything is suspended, because failure is not an option – a famous quote from the Apollo era – for NASA.

That’s a big difference with commercial space companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX. They take a lot more risks and if that results in the explosion of a missile, it is precisely a way of learning and therefore of progressing faster.

But at the end of the day, these commercial missiles must be as safe as they are intended for human spaceflight. For example, SpaceX is developing the lunar lander for Artemis 3.”