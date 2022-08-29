Unmanned moon rocket launch postponed, second attempt scheduled for Friday
The launch of the Artemis I drone at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, scheduled between 2:33 p.m. and 4:33 p.m., has been canceled. Due to problems with one of the four engines, today’s launch had to be postponed.
The next opportunity is now next Friday. If it is not possible to solve the problem with the engine before Friday September 5th, it is a third option. These two dates were already fixed in case of failure of the first launch.
Prior to the launch cancellation, there were other issues that needed to be fixed. For example, there was a leak in a liquid hydrogen supply line.
They also looked for a possible crack in part of the rocket, but that crack turned out not to be in that part, but in the layer of foam on the outside of the rocket that serves as insulation. This has already delayed the launch. But the problem with one of the four engines could not be solved quickly, so it was decided to postpone the launch for at least a few days.
Astronauts on the Moon in 2025
The Artemis moon program is considered a milestone for NASA, but also for the European Space Agency, which is a major contributor. If the launch takes place at a later date, it will be the first lunar rocket to leave Florida since 1972. NASA last put humans on the moon in 1972 with the Apollo 17 mission.
The program is named after Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt and twin sister of Apollo. After the test flight, a manned flight around the moon (Artemis II) should follow in 2024. It is not until 2025 or later that Artemis III will actually land two astronauts on the moon. For this mission are thirteen candidate landing zones announcement.
