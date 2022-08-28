“I can’t wait for the beast to take off”

Nasa

ONS News• yesterday, 8:35 p.m. Ivo Landman online editor Ivo Landman online editor

Tomorrow, if all goes well, a giant lunar rocket will take off from Florida for the first time since 1972. Still without astronauts on board, because the launch of the colossus as tall as the Dom Tower is a test flight. The mission marks the beginning of a new era in space travel: the start of the Artemis lunar program. An important step for NASA, but also for the European space agency ESA, which makes an important contribution.

At NASA Headquarters in Houston, the glory days of the Apollo era seem to come alive a bit. For several weeks, NASA’s new lunar rocket has been hovering over the Cape Canaveral airfield and launch site in Florida. This Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket since Saturn V, which launched the first humans to the Moon in the 1960s.

LIT The planned flight course of Artemis I

LIT Composition of the SLS lunar rocket

LIT The Orion spacecraft with the European service module

But for Europe, the start of the lunar program is perhaps more historic than for the Americans. “Because they have already been there once,” explains Philippe Schoonejans, head of ESA. “Now Europe is also heading for the moon.”

ESA provides the European service module (ESM) which provides future lunar travelers with oxygen, heat, water, electricity and propulsion. “It’s very special that NASA is ready to let Europe do such an important part of the rocket. They thought it was far too risky. They have now dared to take this risk. As Europe, we We are gaining more and more confidence with our space technology.”

The seven meter long ESM solar panels are made in the Netherlands:

The lion’s share of the costs – about $4 billion per Artemis flight – is borne by the United States. The ESA pays around 350 million euros. What do they get in return?

First of all, it’s about science, Schoonejans points out. “There are very different moon rocks at the south pole of the moon than in the areas where the Apollo astronauts landed. There hasn’t been light there for 4.5 billion years. These Moon rocks are intact and we can learn a lot about the origin of the moon and the earth.”

The Artemis flights also have another objective: eventually, NASA and ESA want to go to Mars. “We also all want to try techniques to get to Mars and stay on the Moon longer. Learn how to turn lunar ice and dust into fuel and extract oxygen.”

During this test flight, there are three mannequins on board, stuffed with sensors, to measure the vibrations, G-forces and radiation that the astronauts will endure:

Nasa The American test dummy, who goes by the name “Commander Moonikin Campos”

DLR Helga and Zohar torsos will measure radiation in space en route to the moon

Flight control is located in Houston which will lead the mission in the coming weeks. There is also an ESA team in the United States to monitor how does the european part work.

What is less known: in the Netherlands there is also a control room that supports Houston, well hidden in the dunes of South Holland at ESTEC in Noordwijk. All ESM systems are monitored there. They are in the ASE Erasmus Support Facility ready for launch after two years of preparation, assures system engineer Kevin Pasay. “We can’t wait for the beast to take off.”

The flight was preceded by the necessary simulations, also to practice communication with Houston. Situations have been simulated from the United States where something is wrong. “For example, we had a scenario after unfolding the solar panels,” says Pasay. “And they asked from Houston, is everything okay with the rocket push maneuver? Everything seemed fine, but then we looked at the CCTV footage. We saw a big hole in the support of the rocket. one of the solar panels following the impact of space debris. So that was it. no ‘go’.”

ESA The Erasmus Support Facility, ESA’s control room in Noordwijk

ESA The Erasmus Support Facility, ESA’s control room in Noordwijk

If something like this happens in real life, the consequences can be dramatic. Think of a scenario from Apollo 13, the lunar voyage in 1970 which the three crew members barely survived. This is why the European module has a large number of backup systems. “And even more backup systems for backup systems.”

And all these systems are monitored in Noordwijk. “They also see a big hole in a solar panel in Houston, but they’re not experts in things like power distribution or other ESA systems.”