Google bans VPN apps that can block ads | Technology

Google will ban VPN apps that can block ads from November 1, reports ad blocker developer Blokada Twitter . Apps can pose a privacy risk, but mostly bother Google.

Several apps are available in the Google Play Store that can block ads. Some apps do this by establishing a VPN connection. This redirects internet traffic and filters ads from internet traffic.

The advantage of VPN-based ad blockers is that they can block all ads, including in-app ads. The downside is that this type of app can pose a privacy risk.

Once the traffic is routed through the ad blocker’s servers, all data traffic is visible to the app developer. This allows malicious parties to intercept, for example, privacy-sensitive data such as credit card details.

The adblockers attacked by Google use the ServiceVpnfunctionality of the Android operating system. This feature allows all internet traffic to be redirected through the adblocker application. This app can then block ads on the device.

Since November 1, Google new conditions to use this VPN function. Apps that use this feature can no longer monetize by redirecting or modifying traffic from other apps.