Games of the month: Saints Row, Spider-Man and Cult of the Lamb | Games

At the end of the month, NU.nl will discuss the most important games that have appeared. This time with Saints Row, Cult of the Lamb, Soul Hackers 2 and Spider-Man.

By Bastiaan Vroegop

saints row

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, PC, Stadia

Rating: 2 stars

For years, the Saints Row series has been like a little brother to the famous Grand Theft Auto (GTA). Moreover, in these games, you go out in a big city to commit all kinds of crimes while having complete freedom to drive. Later parts turned into cleverly written parodies that ridiculed GTA and games in general.

The new Saints Row serves as a reboot, which should put the series back on the map. Unfortunately, that seems to fail: the result is a game full of crashes and other errors, and a somewhat boring story that doesn’t dare go in any direction. The mellow tone of the earlier parts is gone here, to make way for a half-finished GTA clone. One that isn’t very fun to play.

Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

Platforms: PC, formerly PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 4 stars

Spider-Man has previously appeared on PlayStation 4, has been remastered on PlayStation 5, and is now available on PC. You play as the famous superhero, who can roam Manhattan while solving crimes.

The game has now been ported to Dutch company Nixxes, recently acquired by Sony. They did a good job: in our tests, the game ran well, even on a PC with a slightly older video card.

What makes the PC version of Spider-Man particularly special is that it can also be played on the Steam Deck handheld game console. You have to lower the graphics settings a bit, but it’s still exceptionally nice on such a small screen. It’s also special that a game that recently scored high on the PlayStation 5 can now be played on the train on the road. A great technical achievement from a Dutch company.

Worship of the Lamb

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, PC, Nintendo Switch

Rating: 3.5 stars

In this game, you play as a lamb who is sacrificed to a demon, who then makes a pact to survive and starts his own cult by recruiting other animals. It sounds serious, but Cult of the Lamb presents its story as a happy cartoon.

Technically, Cult of the Lamb is simple: you fight through levels, collect new followers, then let them build your base. The longer you play, the more new upgrades you unlock and you can go further in the levels.

The combat is fun, if a bit simple. Also, it is a game that you finish after about 13 hours, without there being any reason, for example, to continue playing or start over. This makes it a fun snack at best, now much loved on the Twitch streaming site. The game can interact closely with your stream, allowing your viewers to influence game progress.

Soul Hackers 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, PC

Rating: 3.5 stars

A sequel to a Japanese role-playing game that first appeared on Nintendo 3DS years ago, from the company previously responsible for the critically acclaimed Persona games. In a futuristic Japan, where you use demons to fight.

Above all, it’s a beautiful game. Soul Hackers 2 takes place in a world where everyone is dressed in style, wrapped up in stylish and creative menus. You notice that the previous Persona 5 was looked at, which was also designed in such a stylized way.

On the game side, Soul Hackers is less revolutionary. You traverse dungeons and take turns fighting, something you often see with other members of the genre. The game doesn’t do much with that, making it a somewhat conservative title. Ideal if you want an old-school role-playing game and don’t expect more than that.

