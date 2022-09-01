Desktop Best Buys Guide – September 2022

September’s Best Buy Desktop guide is different than what you’re used to; this is the first edition of the ‘new style’ BBG. As some may already had read, we will now acquire, assemble and concretely test the systems that we will assemble with the community. This will allow us to provide even better advice as component incompatibility or lack of component space or other issues you may encounter will be revealed. Additionally, building the configurations allows us to actually test the systems. This gives you an idea of ​​the performance you can expect from the PCs on offer.

To launch this new BBG way of working, we have implemented two gaming systems. For consumer gaming, on a full-HD screen, we have concocted a system at more than 800 euros. If you want higher frame rates or game on a wqhd or 1440p monitor, our 1440p system of the same name may be for you. We mounted this more luxurious system for just over 1200 euros. We built and compared both systems, focusing primarily on gaming performance. We also measured computing power, power consumption, and noise production.

As usual, the DBBG systems were put together in consultation with the Tweakers community. In the topic on Gathering of Tweakers, everyone can give their opinion on the perfect system. A few weeks before publication, the BBG team places system proposals in the Comprehensive Systems and Laptops Forum. All forum visitors can then give feedback and discuss the changes. Then we bring in the components, build the systems, and run performance tests on them.

The prices of the various components are retrieved from Pricewatch in real time and are therefore subject to change. The prices in the tables are determined at the time of publication. All prices include VAT.