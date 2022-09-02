Laptops with folding screen Preview – Tweakers

Tablet, laptop or something else? At IFA in Berlin, two manufacturers showed off their latest devices which are actually tablets, but with the same form factor as a laptop, so with two parts that fold up like a book. In this case, instead of a screen and a keyboard, there is a foldable OLED screen that extends over both parts. If the device is placed on the table as a laptop, you can display a virtual keyboard on the lower part of the screen, but you also get a physical keyboard that you can place on the bottom. So it looks like you bought a normal laptop. At the same time, you can also use the big screen as a whole, like a kind of large tablet, which you can also place on the table using a kickstand.

All of the above applies to the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 16″. They are devices with many similarities, of which the positioning as a premium must-have is also one. “ASUS and the Lenovo cost more than 3600 euros including VAT and both will be released in the Netherlands at the end of this year. Besides the similarities, there are also the necessary differences in the way the manufacturers have developed this new concept of hybrid tablet-lapto Contrary to what one might expect, the screen is not the same either, the two manufacturers have even shopped with different suppliers.

Lenovo can build on the experience gained with the first Thinkpad X1 Fold with 13.3″ screen, which was announced at CES in 2020. For ASUS, the Zenbook 17 Fold is the first screen-based laptop tablet Foldable OLED, although the manufacturer is clearly taking the time to perfect it. Where the Lenovo model was only announced this IFA, ASUS presented its Zenbook for the first time at CES earlier this year. ASUS has also been working on this for some time in its own way. The concept of a laptop that doesn’t just have a screen and a keyboard. The manufacturer is known, for example, for its laptops with hinged touch screens and touchpads that are actually a screen.

In this overview we give our first impression of both devices and at the same time a preliminary conclusion. Who built the best foldable laptop?