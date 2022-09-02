Clear images of the exoplanet taken for the first time
ONS News•
Detailed photos of an exoplanet have been made for the first time. It is a planet orbiting other stars in the Milky Way.
Space agencies NASA (US), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada) photographed the planet with the James Webb Telescope. Named HIP 65426 b, the exoplanet is six to eight times larger than Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system.
The exoplanet HIP 65426 b was discovered by scientists as early as 2017 with a telescope in Chile. Still images were then taken, but they were much less detailed than the images from the James Webb Telescope.
NASA says the new photos are very important for learning more about exoplanets.
The James Webb Telescope has been observing the cosmos with infrared sensors since this summer. Scientists hope to use the new telescope to learn more about the Big Bang, the origin of the universe. The Webb telescope cost nearly 10 billion euros and succeeds the Hubble telescope.
More recently, the James Webb Space Telescope captured razor-sharp new images of the planet Jupiter.
