Clear images of the exoplanet taken for the first time

What are exoplanets?

The solar system has eight planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Additionally, scientists have now found nearly 5,000 exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars in the Milky Way.

Most are within 3000 light years, which is very close in terms of space. A light year is the distance traveled by light in one year, or nearly 10,000 billion kilometres.