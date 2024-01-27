U.K. Measles Outbreak: Dodo Finance Reports on Health Authorities Warning of Potential Growth

Title: Measles Outbreak in England Could Reach Alarming Numbers, Say Health Experts

The West Midlands region in England is currently grappling with a measles outbreak that experts fear could result in tens of thousands of cases, according to recent reports. As of October, there have been 216 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases reported in the area.

This outbreak follows last year’s warning of a potential measles outbreak in London, where health experts estimated that if vaccination rates did not improve, there could be between 40,000 and 160,000 cases. Vaccination rates have been declining in England, with only around 89% of children receiving their first measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine dose by the age of 2, compared to 93% a decade ago.

The World Health Organization emphasizes that a vaccination rate of at least 95% is necessary to maintain herd immunity. However, over 3.4 million children in the UK remain unvaccinated against measles. The situation is alarming, particularly considering that across Europe, there have already been 42,200 measles cases in 2023, indicating a significant increase from the previous year. Furthermore, Central Asia has been dealing with a crisis, with over 13,600 cases recorded in 2023, primarily among unvaccinated children under 14.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects children, characterized by a red, blotchy rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Unvaccinated individuals who contract measles are at a higher risk of hospitalization and complications like pneumonia or brain inflammation.

In the UK, the MMR vaccine is offered to children starting at 12 months, with a second dose administered shortly after they turn 3. However, low uptake among low-income and ethnically diverse groups, as well as the impact of a discredited study linking the MMR vaccine to autism in 1998, have contributed to the declining vaccination rates in England.

Despite the challenges, vaccine confidence among British parents remains high, with 90% expressing trust in vaccines. However, reductions in community nurses and changes to the NHS vaccination responsibility have also impacted vaccination rates.

The public perception of measles as a minor childhood illness disregards the potential complications and risks associated with the disease. To prevent further transmission, doctors in the West Midlands area have urged patients to call ahead if they suspect they have measles.

As the measles outbreak intensifies, health experts and authorities throughout England face a critical challenge in addressing the declining vaccination rates, ensuring accurate information reaches all communities, and promoting the necessity of immunization to protect public health.

