Twitter’s coveted edit button is another step closer to social media users. The company says the edit button is currently in testing and will be rolling out to Twitter Blue followers in a few weeks.

Blue Twitter It’s a pity that we still don’t have blue in the Netherlands. Blue is the Twitter subscription that gives you just a few more features at your disposal. It is now only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Twitter writes: “As with any new feature, Twitter is testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with a small group to help identify and identify potential issues, then fix them before sharing it with the general public. As this is the feature the most requested for Twitter, the platform wants to make sure everything runs smoothly.

edit button He wants to play it safe and that makes sense, especially since the social media was to be taken over by Elon Musk, there has been a huge magnifying glass on all of his activities. Twitter is testing the edit button to quickly study how this new feature is used and what its impact is. Editing tweets is not always possible when it suits you. To prevent conversations from being edited and distorted, it is only possible to edit it half an hour after the message is published. You can of course always delete a Tweet. When a message on Twitter is edited, it is visible to everyone: a special icon is added to it. The plus: if you click on this icon, you will actually see the previous versions of the message. For example, Twitter prevents people from saying stupid things, but is changing quickly.

Not yet in the Netherlands Twitter: “With Edit Tweet, Twitter hopes to make tweeting easier and more accessible. It gives people more choice and control over how they express themselves and how they contribute to the many conversations that take place on Twitter.” We’re curious, but also wonder if Twitter Blue will ever make the crossover to from non-English speaking countries. The subscription service costs $5 per month. Twitter has yet to make a statement as to whether the service will come to the Netherlands. So when you can edit tweets is still a mystery. for the moment.