Troll on Netflix is ​​a hugely entertaining movie

Nine times out of ten, disaster films come from the United States of America. After all these years, they now look like two drops of the same thing, which is why a Norwegian disaster movie is a nice change. And these Norwegians take care of it Troll something really nice.

The director of Troll is therefore not the first of the best. Roar Uthaug made a name for himself in Hollywood with movies like The wave (2015) and grave robber (2018). For Troll he returned to his homeland and used Norse folklore in which mythical trolls play a major role as giant, ugly, hostile supernatural creatures capable of eating people.

footprint

In Troll an explosion occurs in a mountain in the uninhabited part of eastern Norway, then suddenly gigantic footprints appear. No one wants it to be a gigantic beast except paleontologist Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann) who the government has asked for help and thanks to her crazed father Tobias, who knows all about trolls.

Forty meters high

Nora gets help from the prime minister’s right-hand man Andreas (Kim Falck) and private Kris Holm (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen) to find out exactly what’s going on and what the troll is up to. It soon turns out that he, from about forty meters, is aiming for the capital, Oslo. And that would be a disaster. The troll must be stopped, but how?

Less hysterical

Unlike loud American disaster movies Troll a little more restrained and a little less hysterical. And sometimes it’s fun. It has some plot holes Troll, but a curmudgeon who pays attention to it. If you’re looking for a movie that’s completely entertaining without thinking too much, this is your movie. And you immediately take in something of the beautiful Norwegian nature too.

Stars

3 out of 5 stars

Check or skip?

Check