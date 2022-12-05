US Netflix viewers are enjoying Brad Pitt’s latest movie ‘Bullet Train’



brad pitt has been a big name in Hollywood for decades and his movies continue to do well. It is also seen High-speed train. The action smash is now streaming on Netflix in the US and subscribers are loving it!

The movie was made by David Leitch. In recent years, he has managed to attract a lot of attention with films such as John Wick, atomic blonde and dead pool 2so it’s no surprise that necessary fans were eagerly awaiting his new High-speed train.

Reception

The box office was quite impressive. High-speed train grossed nearly $240 million against a budget of nearly $90 million. Certainly not bad, especially considering that the action movie isn’t part of a franchise.

even though High-speed train is a Sony studio movie, Netflix is ​​allowed to release the movie on their streaming service due to a recent deal between the two giants. See an ad below.

‘BULLET TRAIN’ is now streaming on Netflix. Find out what other new movies have just been added to Netflix: https://t.co/NEtpVnKfIu pic.twitter.com/cY5pytL4lv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2022

the Netherlands

Unfortunately, this only concerns (for the moment) America. It is not known when the film will be released on Dutch Netflix, but due to the great success it will be High-speed train now known in the United States, it is to be expected that it will also come out in our country of frogs. Often it’s a month or two after the US release.

Below are many positive reactions to the film:

Anyone who hasn’t seen the movie #BulletTrain yet it’s one hell of a fun movie. Check it out. You will not be disappointed ! #film — Frankie_Pug (@Frankie_da_pug) December 3, 2022

we need more silly action movies like Bullet train which gives us cameos from good actors who matter in the script — mil (@mlnstgs) December 3, 2022

OK. For all of you idiots out there…do yourself a favor and watch Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and a cast of about dozens of expected fans…fan-fucking-tastic…

Oh yes, you too @MarkHamill –HamillSparkles🐹💖🇺🇦☮✡️ (@SparklesHamill) December 3, 2022

This Bullet Train movie is fucking crazy LMAO — I do great things. 🌒🌪♋ (@SchmexyDork) December 3, 2022

All action, comedy and suspense! The bullet train was a great movie 🎥 — wmred (@wmred) December 3, 2022

