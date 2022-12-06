Nostalgic hit series ‘Teen Wolf’ gets its own movie and trailer

Cinema news – It’s time to return to a world filled with supernatural creatures, magic, and teenage drama!

With the new film, the viewer can return to the familiar world full of supernatural creatures. Get ready for a strange band of mythical creatures, including Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and other types of shapeshifters!

Once again, the following actors return to the magical world a Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelly Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, JR Bourne, Melissa Ponzio, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, Orny Adams, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley and Linden Ashby.

What is the new movie about?

In the story, Scott McCall will have to gather his old friends and new allies for one last epic battle. They will have to face the deadliest enemy known in the entire series…

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on Paramount+ in the United States on January 26. The film is also expected to appear on Dutch SkyShowTime soon after! Watch the trailer quickly!

Or watch the trailer breakdown below!