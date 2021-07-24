Tokyo 2020 | Team relay 4 x 100 meters freestyle until the final

Although the Dutch women’s golden age in the 4×100-meter freestyle is over, the team has a good chance of securing a medal behind the favorites USA and Australia. On Saturday, the Netherlands scored an honorable 3.33.51. The wild Australians set the fastest time with 3.31.73. The American team finished second in the series behind Great Britain. However, the United States has not acted in the strongest alignment. The 4×100-meter freestyle final will take place on Sunday, from 3:45 a.m.

Holland record Kamminga

Arno Kamminga convincingly qualified for the 100-meter breaststroke semi-final. The medal contender clocked a quick 57.80 and won the sixth series convincingly. With that, Kamminga was even faster than his old Dutch record of 57.90. It also meant the second time of the day. Only Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty was faster with 57.56. Caspar Corbeau did not survive the series. It came at a time of 1.00.13. The semi-final is scheduled for Sunday at 4:33 am. The final is Monday from 4:12 am.

400 meters medley

Arjan Knipping was the first to act on behalf of the Netherlands. De Achterhoeker finished third in his heat in the 400-meter individual medley. His time of 4.15.83 was seventeenth overall. It was not enough for the final.

It is striking that the big Japanese favorite Daiya Seto did not qualify for the final either. The world champion was stuck at the ninth fastest time in the series.

