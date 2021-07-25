Old becomes new: Opel Manta GSE

The inspiration for the new family face of Opel gets a facelift

July 20, 2021 This Opel Manta is old and new at the same time: the popular sports car served as inspiration for the new Opel family face and was later fitted with it itself.

It is not uncommon for a car manufacturer to go back to its past to present a new model. It becomes special when a brand attaches its family face to such a classic car. But to “modernize” such a classic with these new design features? This is happening for the first time with this Opel Manta GSe.

On the public highway

This Manta is a special car anyway, as only one of them is being built. So it was very close that our automotive publisher hadn’t rubbed the paint with a button on his pants in an unattended moment. They weren’t so nervous at Opel, because he was even allowed to take it on public roads!

In the Netherlands, today we know the Opel Manta mainly from the New Kids films. But in Opel’s eyes, the popular sports car is certainly no laughing matter: the model can now boast a 50-year history and has been a major inspiration for the appearance of the cars. today from Rüsselsheim. Examples are the Opel Mokka and the new Opel Astra.

The Manta fully listens to the type name ‘GSe ElektroMOD’. You can deduce that there is an electric powertrain hidden under the hood. The Manta was never originally delivered with an electric motor, but it is a “restomod”: Opel not only restored the sports car, but also modernized it. A trend from the United States.

look twice

The Manta GSe is put together very tastefully, sometimes you have to look twice to see where the changes start and where the original car ends. The interior is a mishmash of contemporary Opels, while the bodywork is largely original. Except for the 17 inch rims, fluorescent paint, taillights and nameplate.

The electric Manta has a 31 kWh battery, good for a range of 200 kilometers. In modern electric vehicles, the battery cells are hidden under the ground; in this case, they found a place behind the backrest of the back seat. The Opel Special can be recharged in three phases at a public charging point: the batteries should be full again within 4 hours.

The rear-wheel drive Manta has a powerful electric motor with 141 hp and 255 Nm at the front. In combination with a curb weight of just under 1,200 kilograms, he wants to move forward. The original Manta weighs only 100 pounds less! Interesting detail: Opel’s existing electric models deliver less power.

Back to square one

You won’t believe it but if you have to they can rebuild this ElektroMOD to its original condition at Opel. They won’t, of course: the Manta GSe has turned out to be a real hit on social media! The Opel is also licensed on public roads, approved by the German RDW. But the Germans don’t plan to actually build the sports car just yet. This makes our trip with the Manta GSE all the more special!

