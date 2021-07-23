Netflix’s The Last Airbender Gets A Striking Working Title









Netflix’s Avatar: Last Airbender Series Gets Striking Working Title





After a remarkably long silence, we finally hear more about Netflix’s planned live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It turned out that filming is set to start this fall. And now we also know what the working title is.

Creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko originally signed for the series on Netflix. They then left after a fairly public statement and Netflix continued with the project, while the two were allowed to build their own studios around the franchise.

A working title

Thanks to Hollywood North, we now learn that the series will be used as a working title. Trade winds possesses. What Netflix means by this is unknown. Usually, the working titles of this type of production reflect something of the direction of the project.

Anyway, we know that filming could start in the fall. That would mean more will be announced soon, as the cast and crew have yet to be found.

It is said that after the departure of DiMartino and Konietzko, Albert Kim finally signed for the position of showrunner. Netflix of course remains confident in the project: “Although they have chosen to leave the live-action project, we remain confident in the creative team and their shooting.”

