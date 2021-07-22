AT&T scores with HBO Max video streaming service

Telecommunications and entertainment group AT&T has 47 million subscribers in the United States with its HBO Max video streaming service and HBO pay channel. That’s a little less than $ 3 million more than at the end of the first quarter. Globally, HBO’s channels and streaming service, which have to compete with, for example, Disney, Netflix and Amazon, have 67.5 million users and AT&T expects that to reach 73 million. here the end of this year.

AT&T does not provide individual figures for HBO Max, which makes the figures difficult to compare. But many consumers are more likely to subscribe to a streaming service than a pay channel. HBO Max is therefore considered important for the future of the group.

With these new subscribers, the costs of expensive entertainment productions must be recouped. HBO is known for shows like Succession and Mare of Easttown. Regular customers for AT & T’s television service continued to decline. AT&T has therefore placed the DirectTV television service in partnership with the investor TPG. Its Time Warner entertainment arm, which also includes HBO, will merge with Discovery, the parent company of Discovery Channel, TLC and Eurosport, among others.

AT&T has been successful in attracting mobile customers with competitive free phone offers. This should be compensated by keeping these customers longer for lucrative 5G services. The group is also spending a lot of money to expand its 5G network in the United States.